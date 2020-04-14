So far the Foreign Ministry has assisted in organizing flights and humanitarian convoys to repatriate 3,032 Macedonian nationals stranded abroad.
Of these, 2,022 were repatriated from 13 countries (Malta, Croatia, Slovenia, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Italy) on flights from 15 cities: Valletta, Zagreb, Ljubljana, Munich, Berlin, Bonn / Cologne, Vienna, Basel, London, Brussels, Paris, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Eindhoven and Venice), and 214 citizens with 4 humanitarian convoys (buses and cars) from Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia and Turkey.
We assisted 573 Macedonian nationals by directing or obtaining permits to return them home through the airports in Sofia, Thessaloniki, Istanbul and Tirana. With a regulated procedure in communication with the Serbian authorities, independent permits through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were issued to 149 Macedonian nationals to cross the Serbian border, the Ministry said.
Comments are closed for this post.