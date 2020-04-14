So far the Foreign Ministry has assisted in organizing flights and humanitarian convoys to repatriate 3,032 Macedonian nationals stranded abroad.

Of these, 2,022 were repatriated from 13 countries (Malta, Croatia, Slovenia, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Italy) on flights from 15 cities: Valletta, Zagreb, Ljubljana, Munich, Berlin, Bonn / Cologne, Vienna, Basel, London, Brussels, Paris, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Eindhoven and Venice), and 214 citizens with 4 humanitarian convoys (buses and cars) from Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia and Turkey.