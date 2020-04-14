For now, the Minister of Health, Venko Filipce, sees no need to introduce additional measures in the area of the municipality of Kumanovo.
When asked by a journalist about the appeals from the local government – to introduce quarantine in the municipality, Filipce said:
Having in mind that there is no public transport or intercity transport there, as a special measure for Kumanovo, with these measures of restriction of the movement, I think that there is room for the situation to be monitored.
