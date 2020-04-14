The Minister of Health, Venko Filipce, informed at Tuesday’s press conference that the an employee at the laboratory of the University Clinic for Children’s Diseases tested positive for Covid-19.

The case is isolated, epidemiologists have analyzed it, and 4 out of 18 employees have been recommended isolation. During work performance, full protective gear was used, according to the protocol, said Filipce.

Answering a journalist question, Filipce said that at the moment he is not informed that the infected person had direct contact with a patient, ie that the laboratory is working with full protective gear.