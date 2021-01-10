319 people fined for not wearing face masks Macedonia 10.01.2021 / 11:38 Over the past 24 hours, 319 people were fined for not wearing masks, the Ministry of Interior said Sunday. In its press release, the MoI urges citizens to abide by public health protection guidelines and government protocols against COVID-19. Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Macedonia News It’s shameful to learn from Bulgaria that the Government is still negotiating about the Macedonian identity in the midst of the holidays Sia Vista poll: VMRO-DPMNE with four percent advantage over SDSM Zaev and Osmani hide the Annex: If it were not for Karakachanov, the public would not know that Bulgaria has set new conditions Deskoska’s husband confirms that there will be Annex to agreement with Bulgaria voted in Parliament, referred to as “Protocol” VMRO-DPMNE: While Zaev has no money for healthcare, but eats with gold spoons, Macedonia is 5th in the world according to Covid-19 deaths and last in Europe to conduct vaccination 3 years after Zernovski, Ademi and Zaev lied that they did something for the Ohrid region, it is one step closer to being declared endangered heritage MoFA informs about Buckovski’s upcoming travels to Sofia, says nothing about Karakachanov’s annex Mickoski: What does the 12-point annex the government is hiding from the public eye contain? .
