The Ministry of Health informs that today the Public Health Institute registers 53 patients recovered from Covid-19.

Two people died at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, a 58-year-old patient from Zelino (Tetovo) hospitalized on April 21 with severe form of the disease and an 81-year-old patient from Kumanovo, hospitalized on April 15. Both patients suffered from high blood pressure.

A 47-year-old patient from Kumanovo, died at the “8 September” hospital, who was hospitalized on April 3 in serious condition and was on ventilator for a long time. A 66-year- old patient from Bitola who was treated at the hospital in Bitola also died. The patient was hospitalized in serious condition, with heart failure and cirrhosis.

13 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the country in the past 24 hours. 4 were registered in Skopje, 5 in Kumanovo, 2 in Prilep and 2 in Tetovo. The total number of diagnosed patients with Covid-19 in our country is 1,399.