The Government will award 50 scholarships to ethnic Macedonian students from other countries in the Balkans.

The students will be able to study in the public universities in Skopje, Bitola, Tetovo, Stip and Ohrid. The universities are: Ss Cyril and Methodius and Mother Teresa in Skopje, St Clement in Bitola, Goce Delcev in Stip, St. Paul the Apostle in Ohrid, and the Tetovo State University.