Balkan countries who are not EU member states are reducing their roaming charges in 2020. Prices, which were often prohibitive, will go down by between 9 and 35 percent, except for Bosnia and Montenegro, who will maintain current roaming prices.

This is the second phase of the roaming agreement between the six Balkan countries that should lead to an end to roaming charges in the future.

Prices will go down again in 2021.