Even though kindergarten teachers were one of the first priority groups for vaccination, only about 65 percent of them are currently vaccinated in Skopje. Minister Jagoda Shahpaska said that this will affect whether kindergartens will be allowed to increase the number of enrolled children.

Currently, groups under two years are limited to 15 children, and those between 2 and 6 years can have up to 20 children. Shahpaska said that only 8,300 children attend kindergartens, even though there is room for 25,600.