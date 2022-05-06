The Labour and Welfare Ministry instructed kindergartens not to pay salaries to their teachers, after the three weeks long strike. The Levica party informed that the decision is being circulated through kindergartens, and that this is another form of pressure against the striking workers who demand a pay increase of at least 18 percent to keep up with inflation.

We are receiving reports from kindergarten teachers about the latest order from their Ministry. Is it not enough that they pressured the striking workers and ordered directors to retaliate against the most vulnerable among them, the people who care for our children? These perfidious moves are meant to end the strike, even though prices in the supermarkets have spiked and the salaries remain the same, Levica said in a statement.