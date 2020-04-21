7 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 1 patient has died, while 24 recovered, the Ministry of Health said Tuesday.

Of the recovered patients, 4 are from Skopje, 4 from Debar, 1 from Strumica, 1 from Kumanovo, 3 from Stip, 3 from Prilep, 5 from Kocani, and 3 from Tetovo. All 24 patients have recovered after home treatment, according to the Institute for Public Health.

A 70-year-old man from the village of Labunista, who was admitted for hospital treatment with severe symptoms on April 8 and put on ventilators, has died at the “8 September” General Hospital in Skopje, the press release reads.

Of the 7 new COVID-19 cases, 3 are in Tetovo, and two each in Kumanovo and Kocani.

As a coronavirus control test in a patient from Kocani has been recorded twice in Monday’s report of the Institute for Public Health, a correction has been made on Tuesday and the total tally of coronavirus patients in North Macedonia is now 1231.

Of these, in Skopje-411, Kumanovo-340, Debar-51, Stip-34, Prilep-117, Tetovo-60, Struga-55, Veles-59, Bitola-17, Ohrid-15, Kavadarci-4, Gostivar-13, Gevgelija-4, Strumica-2, Kriva Palanka-4, Radovis-4, Krusevo-3, Kocani-28, Probistip-2, Kicevo-2, Negotino-2, Demir Hisar-1, Makedonski Brod-2, and Pehcevo-1.

207 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the past 24 hours. Of these, 201 through the Institute for Public Health, and 6 through the Zan Mitrev Clinic. A total of 12,340 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far in Macedonia, the press release reads.

A total of 60 patients are being treated for COVID-19 at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases. 18 of them need oxygen support and four have been put on ventilators.

45 patients are being treated at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje. Seven of them show severe symptoms, and five have been put on ventilators.

A total of 13 patients are currently being treated for coronavirus at the Bitola hospital. 15 other coronavirus patients in the city are being treated for the infection at home.

In Stip, four coronavirus patients are being treated at the hospital, and 19 other patients are being treated at home, according to the Health Ministry.