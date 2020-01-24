Zaev was only invited to Davos when he was needed to rename Macedonia

Zoran Zaev is no longer receiving invitations for the Davos conference. He only got invited in the past when he was needed to complete the renaming of Macedonia, says VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski.

Zoran Zaev and Stevo Pendarovski were not in Davos this time. Neither was the interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski. This tells us that global leaders have no intention of sharing the podium with a corrupt politician like Zoran Zaev. After he changed our name his diplomatic charm is over. When he was needed to change the name he got invited to the Alpine resort. He changed the name, got involved in corruption and is now done with. Macedonia is now ranked 106th in the world in corruption, said Nikoloski.

He shared a picture of a politician who was invited to Davos, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, with Apple’s Tim Cook, reminding the public that Zaev was promising to bring tech giants to Macedonia if the name change goes through.

Zaev was invited to Davos in 2018 and 2019.