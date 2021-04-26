After the main opposition party VMRO-DPMNE was not allowed to discuss the proposal for a vote of no confidence in Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski, the SDSM led majority in the Parliament put the motion to a vote and rejected it with 60 votes against and 11 in favor. The votes in favor came from the Albanian opposition parties, who put forward the proposal, which was later supported by VMRO-DPMNE.

The proposal to remove Spasovski was made after the scandalous brief escape of former security chief Saso Mijalkov.

But it will be remembered by the unprecedented refusal of Speaker Talat Xhaferi to allow the main opposition party make its arguments. This may renew the problems in the functioning of the Parliament, where SDSM has a very slim majority.