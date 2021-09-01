Afternoon storm expected Macedonia 01.09.2021 / 16:36 Forecasters warn of a significant storm coming toward Macedonia this afternoon. A brief gust of strong winds and rain are expected, mainly along the Vardar river valley. Winds will reach up to 60 kilometers per hour. stormwind Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 13.07.2021 Macedonia remains under a heatwave Macedonia 10.07.2021 Period of afternoon summer storms begins today Macedonia 22.06.2021 Farmers hit by the storm yesterday Macedonia News Bulgarian President Radev warns that the country is under growing pressure over Macedonia Jansa and Varhelyi expressed support for Macedonia’s EU accession during their meeting with Zaev Three restaurants raided after allowing unvaccinated guests to attend weddings The 22 year old patient who died of corona was likely infected during a wedding Taxi driver arrested while transporting three Cuban migrants Kumanovo Mayor Dimitrievski rejects Zaev’s move to expel him from the SDSM party Greek opposition calls on the Government to exert more pressure on Macedonia Bulgaria to donate 51,480 Pfizer doses to Macedonia .
