DUI leader Ali Ahmeti recalled the days spent in the UCK uniform. Today for this organization and its members is a “triumph of the cause of liberating Kosovo from the clutches of captivity”.

Today marks 23 years since the triumph of our cause for the liberation of Kosovo from the clutches of captivity, aggression and genocide. And the struggle could not have ended otherwise, because in Kosovo patriotism, justice, identity and dignity were protected with the blood of sons and daughters. Glory to all who fell for freedom and eternal gratitude to all international friends with whose support we ended the saga after the injustices done to our Kosovo, Ahmeti wrote on Facebook.