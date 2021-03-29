While the thousands of Macedonian citizens went this weekend to Serbia to get Covid-19 vaccines once again confirmed the incompetence of the Macedonian authorities, today a new scandal involving top government officials broke out.

According to the Albanian news portal “News 1”, among the officials who jumped the queue and got vaccinated with the few vaccines that Macedonia has ahead of the priority citizens are the Minister of Education Mila Carovska, the Minister of Justice Bojan Maricic and the Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi.

There are rumors about VIP-vaccination in the Balkans, and in recent days such information has been also coming from Macedonia, which is a negative leader in the covid statistics worldwide, according to the number of infections and deaths. The country is also rocked by a scandal over dubious attempts to procure vaccines through intermediaries for twice the price. In this country, it is speculated that Minister of Education Mila Carovska, the Minister of Justice Bojan Maricic and the Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi got VIP-vaccination, the news portal writes.

The news portal adds that Macedonia is among the last countries in Europe in terms of the number of vaccinated people and that now comes the information that those few vaccines have been used and it is not known when the next ones will come.