The Alliance of Albanians, which is a key part of the DUI – SDSM led coalition, calls on the Government to follow Albania and leave the Open Balkan initiative.

Albania is distancing itself from the group which it created together with Serbia and Macedonia, and where it wanted to bring countries like Kosovo, Bosnia and Montenegro. Currently only Macedonia and Serbia sit in the group which is supposed to facilitate faster travel and trade in the region, and the Albanian parties in the Kovacevski-Ahmeti coalition are not having it.

This project was linked with an attempt to resurrect Yugoslavia and to promote Serbian nationalism, which is not true. Our biggest issue is that Kosovo is not part of this project, said Arben Taravari from the AA party.

The opposition BESA party is also calling for an end of the Macedonian participation in this group.