VMRO-DPMNE demands an investigation into the purchase of the Predator spy software by the Macedonian surveillance agency OTA, and into its use. Brane Petrusevski, member of Parliament for VMRO, pointed to Greek investigative reports that both countries have used the software and have coordinated on its use.

Prime Minister Kovacevski lied to the public when he told us, in Parliament, that there were no registered cases of use of the software by the institutions. The software was used to conduct surveillance on politicians and other public figures in Greece. Was such illegal surveillance done in Macedonia as well? State prosecutors need to investigate this matter immediately, Petrusevski said at a press conference.