Arbr Ademi, coordinator of the DUI party group in Parliament, confirmed that two of its representatives have left the group. These are Izet Mexhiti and Merita Kolchi Koxhaxhiku, who are part of the so-called Fire Group faction. Another member of Parliament, Kastriot Rexhepi, who sat with SDSM, is also joining their faction, meaning that the DUI – SDSM coalition is losing three votes.

Ademi insisted that DUI treated its rebel members well, and that the party “regrets their decision, about which it was informed through the press”.