VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski was named as chairman of the National Euro-Integration Council. The Council is led by a candidate of the main opposition party, and includes political and non-political members who meet to advance Macedonia’s EU accession.

We declare our clear dedication to EU membership and speedy opening of EU accession talks, while we preserve the Macedonian national interests, the uniqueness of the Macedonian nation, language and culture, Nikoloski said, adding that he will begin a series of meetings with EU member state ambassadors to Macedonia.