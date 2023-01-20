The government coalition led by SDSM and DUI submitted to the Alliance for Albanians two offers to enter the government, writes the “Tetova Sot” portal.

According to sources on the new portal the Alliance for Albanians, one offer involves if Alternative remains a government partner the Alliance to get the ministries of health and justice and two deputy ministerial positions, as well as directorships in the Pension Insurance Fund, Macedonian Post, The Registry Office, the State Attorney and Macedonian Railways.

The second offer, as the news portal writes, is that if Alternative does not remain in the government, Alliance will get three ministers and two deputy ministers, in the departments of health, justice and information society, and administration.

The offer is final and it is expected to be formalized at the party meeting of the Alliance for Albanians on Saturday.