Ambassador to US Zoran Popov rented out an expensive residence for 6,000 USD a month in Bethesda, even though the Macedonian Embassy comes with fully equipped residential space. Our ambassadors resided in the embassy and the building was always considered a dual purpose one, but Popov decided to break with this practice.

On top of the rent, the Ministry is forced to pay communal expenses of a 1,000 USD a month. Popov is also paid a salary of 5,000 USD, said the VMRO-DPMNE party in a press statement.

The opposition party called on the Foreign Ministry to explain this unnecessary spending.