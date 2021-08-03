An assessment team met today to discuss the fire situation. It was decided that there is no need to declare a state of crisis on part of the territory of the country, but we are still closely monitoring the situation, informs the director of the Crisis Management Center, Stojance Angelov.
According to him, this decision is due to the fact that President Pendarovski ordered the use of Army ground forces, and also the channels for receiving international assistance are open.
Yesterday, misinformation appeared that yesterday’s fire in Kocani lasted 5-6 days and was not extinguished. That is a notorious lie. Yesterday’s fire was completely new, at a new location and probably happened due to power lines touching each other, but the Ministry of Interior should conduct the investigation and inform the public, Angelov explained.
