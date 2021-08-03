A heavy Ilinden night is behind us as fires engulf the country, but the professionalism and solidarity shown by firefighters and citizens have resulted in no injuries or people in peril. Material damages will be compensated through joint efforts, safety is of utmost importance at this time, says Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.
All forces and capacities of the system, as the Prime Minister informed, are engaged under the precise command of the Crisis Management Center.
This morning, two helicopters are intensively participating in the extinguishing, and at any moment we expect four more to join, as assistance from the Republic of Serbia. We are in intensive communication with our NATO allies in the region who are awake and ready to deliver assistance in accordance with the conditions on the ground. Currently, 13 fires are active, most of them are put under control, the Kocani area is under control, and a more intensive battle with fire is being fought around Staro Nagoricane, where serious firefighting capacities are engaged. Do not go to the forests, be careful and responsible, together we will overcome fiery challenges, wrote Prime Minister Zaev on Facebook.
