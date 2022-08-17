To mark the Day of the Army, Aug. 18, and the Army’s 30th anniversary, Minister of Defense Slavjanka Petrovska and Army Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Vasko Gjurcinovski will attend an Army Day celebration titled “30 Years of Security, Stability, Trust” at the military stadium in the City Park at 7 pm.

The latest and most sophisticated equipment of the Army will be presented, including the new JLTV Oshkosh armored military vehicles, the skills of the army specialists will be demonstrated, and a demonstration point with army dogs is also planned.

The anniversary of the Army will be celebrated with a performance by the Military Orchestra, followed by a rich music program.