Here people in Macedonia, the people of Skopje are fed up with the politicization of party squabbles and everything they see every day, says Danela Arsovska, an independent candidate for mayor of the City of Skopje in an interview with Telma TV.

Arsovska pointed out that she plans the focus of her work to be based on quality and good management, emphasizing that as a native of Skopje she wants to make Skopje a better city.

I believe that with my qualities I can be a refreshment on the political scene, despite the fact that I am not a politician and I have never been involved in politics. I plan to focus on what I do to be based on quality, to be based on management and to practically give my best, she said.

Arsovska added that the campaign for the local elections will be exclusively positive because, as she told the people of Skopje, despite the grimness in which they now live, they want to see freshness, and as she emphasized, besides the urban and traffic chaos, the focus will be on culture, art, sports and everything important for the people of Skopje to live better.