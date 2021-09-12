Zaev must know that his career is unimportant when 14 people were burned alive. Holding to his position at any cost shows that Zaev is a person without basic principles and values, said VMRO-DPMNE.
The party says that it is not enough that Filipce offered his resignation. Zaev should accept it immediately, and immediately after that he should resign himself.
Only when Filipce, Grubi and Zaev will not be in office will it be possible to conduct an impartial and realistic investigation that will find the cause of the tragic accident in Tetovo. Zaev, no matter how much you hide, you cannot escape the responsibility for all the lost lives. Moral responsibility must be imperative for every politician, adds VMRO-DPMNE.
