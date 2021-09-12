There was no fire extinguisher or fire extinguishing system in the modular covid center in Tetovo, Emshi Ibim, who lost his father and brother in the fire, told “Deutsche Welle”.

Emshi Ibim from the village of Sinicane spent six days caring for his family members at the hospital because, as he said, there were not enough staff.

He was inside the center when the fire started and was trying to pull his brother out. But the thick black smoke prevented him from doing so and he had to get out of there himself.