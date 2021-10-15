In the first 82 days of my term, through the program for modern Skopje with all 15 + 1 projects and my 82 action plan we will clean the illegal landfills in the city. We will change the line schedule of the city traffic where shorter time intervals will be provided for the buses and the extension of the lines to the forgotten places, and regular night lines will be introduced, especially during the weekend. Next is the opening of a hotline for requests and assistance to citizens. The Green City Council will be established in cooperation with the non-governmental sector. Vodno, by initiating a bill, will be declared a protected forest park. A 24-hour office service and a quick response service will be introduced for the citizens. The counters of the seconds and the green waves on the traffic lights in the city will be returned to function. Access ramps will be provided for people with disabilities in all city institutions. In cooperation with the Anti-Corruption Commission, we will conduct a vetting process of the directors of public institutions under the city and the heads of departments. Property tax assessment will be revised and adjusted. The establishment of a Council for support of women entrepreneurs is also envisaged. Prices for parking lots under the jurisdiction of the City of Skopje will be reduced by up to 25%. Teams from the city will make an assessment of the situation with the forgotten settlements in the city and an action plan will be prepared for the implementation of projects for these settlements. And this is not just an election promise, this is my obligation to you, the independent candidate for mayor of Skopje, Danela Arsovska, said at Friday’s press conference.

She also pointed out that the time for change has come, given the many shortcomings and problems that Skopje is facing with.

When young people do not feel happy and do not see their perspective here, we know it is time for change. When you see that they promise you the same things for which they received your support four years ago, but did not realize anything and now they promise the same things again, it’s time for change. And when in the fight against pollution all they did was remove the measuring stations, it’s time for change, said Arsovska.

As an independent candidate, Arsovska said that she was grateful for the support of VMRO- DPMNE, the Alliance for Albanians, Alternative and all other parties, movements, non-governmental organizations, but most of all she said she was grateful for the support of the people of Skopje. That is why she called on the citizens on Sunday to be even more united for one goal – contemporary and modern Skopje.