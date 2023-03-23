Yesterday, at the signing of the EIB grant for the construction of the sewage treatment plant in Skopje, the masks and all the lies, which were addressed to the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski and Zlatko Perinski, at that moment the director of Vodovod – Skopje, fell, said VMRO-DPMNE.

With the statement of the vice-president of the EIB, Liljana Pavlova, that all the plans and procedures in the procedure were fulfilled and that everything was in order, it was confirmed that Danela Arsovska and SDS tried to manipulate the people of Skopje 6 months ago, for some crimes and honey around the sewage treatment plant in Skopje.

We know that Arsovska attended yesterday’s event blushing, for a project that she first tried to demolish, for only her own purposes, and at the same time she listened live as she was denied directly by the EIB and she followed the statement the same with a fake smile. But lies have short legs.

It is virtuous, at least, for Arsovska and SDS to find strength and apologize to the public for the lies and manipulations they used. Arsovska should at the very least apologize together with SDS for the lies said about VMRO-DPMNE leader Mickoski and director Perinski, the party says.