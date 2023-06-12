The First Vice-PM and Minister of Political System and Relations between the Communities, Artan Grubi announced on Monday morning that the Parliamentary process for amending the Constitution should begin by the end of July.

“There are 120 MPS in the Parliament, not 80. I think that they all, with exception of two, sand for integration of our country into the EU, as they did for NATO. I am convinced if this exclusively technical amending of the Constitution would be accepted by the citizens, not only by the MPs. These are technical amendments in order to continue the Macedonian European road”, Grubi said.

Grubi added that if VMRO-DPMNE insists on early elections, they may take place immediately after the positive vote on the amendments.