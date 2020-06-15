The 8th of September hospital, which treats the most difficult Covid-19 patients in Macedonia, announced it has prepared two additional wards for coronavirus patients. But hospital director Hristijan Kostov said that they lack sufficient personnel. The Healthcare Ministry is currently recruiting nurses from other cities for this hospital, and for the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje.

The new wards have 25 additional beds. We have the capacity but we need more personnel, Kostov told Republika.

After peaking under 100 in mid April, the current number of hospitalized coroanvirus patients surpassed 200 this weekend. Macedonia is experiencing a major new wave of the coronavirus, that followed the month fo Ramadan, during which many families completely disregarded social distancing norms and held the traditional night long feasts.