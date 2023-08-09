The OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Macedonia Bujar Osmani kicked off his visit to Uzbekistan by meeting the Chairperson of Senate Tanzila Narbaeva.

Osmani and Narbaeva discussed the role of the Senate in efforts to strengthen women’s role and promote their security, which is also one of the main priorities of Macedonia’s 2023 OSCE Chairpersonship, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

In this regard, the Office of the OSCE Project Coordinator in Uzbekistan, together with the Secretariat, cooperates with all government institutions for the implementation of the national strategy for achieving gender equality by 2030. The approval of the national action plan for women, peace, and security is also to be welcomed, Osmani said.

In addition to legislation related to the improvement of the status of women in society, the Senate of Uzbekistan works closely with the OSCE to implement reforms in other areas, as well as strengthening parliamentary oversight of the security sector and building the capacities of members of the parliament.

“The OSCE stands ready to offer its support in implementing the ODIHR recommendations, as well as in other areas. The ultimate goal of the OSCE support to the state authorities of Uzbekistan is the creation of policies in favor of the citizens and in the direction of strengthening the democratic processes,” Osmani said at the meeting.

In Tashkent, the OSCE Chairman-in-Office will hold meetings with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and will hold a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov.

Throughout the visit, Chairman Osmani will also meet with OSCE field operations staff, civil society representatives, and the OSCE beneficiaries.