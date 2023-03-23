If you don’t want your youth to move to the EU, then you should bring the EU here, said German Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock at a joint press conference Thursday with her Macedonian counterpart, Bujar Osmani.

I want to express my respect and recognition of how far Macedonia has consistently followed the European path. We know what compromises and concessions you made for all of this, starting from changing the name of the country, until reaching an agreement on changing the Constitution last summer. I know that the agreement you reached with Bulgaria was not easy for you and that is why I am addressing all those people who still feel some uneasiness about it. The constitution is not something that changes constantly, but these are important steps, and that’s why I can understand that there is a debate about it – especially when it comes to one’s own identity and one’s own history, language and culture, Baerbock said.

According to her, that is why it is very important “in moments like this when it comes to one’s own identity not to have black and white debates, but to speak differently in politics.”

It was important and significant that you paved this path, especially in relation to the special challenges. With this bold political decision, the accession negotiations can officially begin, and with this political decision and political capital, you have sent a clear signal to the entire region – we want EU admission and we will do everything necessary for that. When it comes to implementing what was agreed upon and when the Constitution really has to be changed, then I can only encourage you – use all available means to continue the process in the coming months so that you don’t fail at this key obstacle, emphasized Baerbock.

The agreed change of the Constitution, Baerbock pointed out, must not become a political bone of contention in the popularity contest in the polls or the contest in which the party could have some advantage at the end of the elections.

Osmani, for his part, pointed out that the German minister comes in a crucial period for the country, when Macedonia holds the OSCE chairpersonship and two regional platforms this year, which speaks, as he pointed out, about the new regional position of the country.

Germany continues to be one of the strongest partners of the European integration of the region and in that context, I would like to thank for the strong and continuous support that our country also receives, said Osmani.

According to him, 2030 is an ambitious but achievable goal for the EU integration of all countries from the Western Balkans.

Macedonia has undertaken obligations that it must deliver, and negotiations with the EU for membership must continue. This time it depends only on us. The Union does not integrate the Government, but the entire state, together with the opposition, and each of us should bear the responsibility for this process, and here we count on the support of our European friends, Osmani pointed out.

Germany, Osmani added, is our number one trade partner, with whom we have the highest trade exchange.