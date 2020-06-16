After the revelation that the Government used pictures of tourist destinations in Germany and other countries for its campaign meant to promote tourism in the currently isolated Macedonia, today it was revealed that the campaign using fake pictures was actually well paid. The scandal broke out when a photographer based in Germany found that one of his pictures was used to depict a lake in Macedonia, inviting Macedonian citizens to vacation at home (as if they have much of a choice, with the borders still closed due to the Second Wave of the coronavirus epidemic.

The photographer, Simon Migaj, took the whole case in good humour, and said that his pictures are open for anybody to use. But today VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski revealed that the campaign was ran by a company is anything but free.