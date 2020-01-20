The Albanian language Lajm newspaper reports that only a partial agreement for a coalition of Albanian opposition parties was reached.

According to the paper, the Alliance of Albanians led by Ziadin Sela managed to reach agreement with Afrim Gashi’s Alternative party. But the third expected participant in this pre-electoral coalition, BESA and its leader Bilal Kasami, dropped out of the deal.

The reason for this failure is the animosity between Kasami and Gashi. Gashi was in BESA, but left it to form his own party and join the SDSM led coalition.

This makes it likely that at the upcoming early elections in April the Albanian vote will be divided four way – between DUI, Alliance/Alternative, BESA and the Albanian faction in the SDSM party.