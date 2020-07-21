The Lancet scientific journal published a study of 25 scientists on the movement of the population by 2100, in which the forecasts for Macedonia are far from positive. Depending on the scenario, the projections are that in 80 years from now Macedonia will have at least 920,000 inhabitants and 1,270,000 inhabitants at most.

In the reference scenario, the global population was projected to peak in 2064 at 9.73 billion as opposed to the 7.6 billion people who lived in the world in 2017. By 2100, the study predicts that the global population will decrease from the most optimistic 8.7 billion to the “pessimistic” 6.3 billion, reported “360 Degrees”.