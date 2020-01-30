Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 asked the court to help him have a meeting with Public Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski, where he will disclose all the evidence he claims to have against prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska.

The man at the center of the Racket scandal has been announcing he is prepared to talk for a while now, and he made waves with his statement that he has evidence Ruskoska was involved in corruption worth 4 million EUR. Today, he gave the Racket judge Nikolovska a written note.

I ask to be brought before the Public Prosecutor with regard to the allegations of criminal actions that I have announced, the note said.

Ruskoska yesterday replied to Boki 13 that if he has some evidence against her, he should go to the police. So far Boki 13 hasn’t revealed additional details about the nature of the alleged crimes Ruskoska perpetrated.

Ruskoska put together the case against Boki 13 and Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva, accusing them of using Janeva’s unchecked power to extort millions of euros from businessmen who Janeva was prosecuting.