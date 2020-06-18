Discussing the Racket scandal sentencing, Ruzica Nikolovska, from the Law Committee of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, said that it is impossible to imagine a defendant like Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 extorting money from any business without some major political backup. Boki 13 was sentenced to nine years in prison and disgraced former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva to seven on the charges that they extorted 1,5 million EUR from one of the top businessmen in the country.

We have a much bigger structure here, an octopus. The people who were declared guilty today are mere tools. The person who ordered their actions is much higher in the Government. Since her appointment, given the way she talked, she behaved, it was clear that Janeva doesn’t have the capacity to act independently. We are talking about millions of euros here. By himself, Boki 13 wouldn’t be able to extort 10 EUR from a corner store, let alone extort millions from businessmen, Nikolovska said.

After the sentencing, Boki openly pointed his finger at then Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, saying that he took the money. The judge quickly ordered the guards to silence Boki once the name “Zaev” was mentioned. Boki’s lawyer announced that he is eager to testify before public prosecutors and to reveal all he knows about the crimes he was involved in.