Five high schools in Skopje received Wednesday bomb threats via e-mail.

Today, the Skopje police department received reports of bomb threats being sent to the e-mail addresses of five high schools in Skopje. Immediately after receiving the reports, the police officers took measures to evacuate the schools safely and anti-terrorist checks are underway and measures are being taken to clear up the case, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

The students from the “Orce Nikolov” school have been evacuated, that is, they have been told to leave the classrooms because pest control was to be carried out in the school.

After the end of the sixth class, we were told to leave the school, because they had to carry out pest control. No one mentioned anything about a bomb, says a student at the “Orce Nikolov” high school.

The “Sakam da kazam” news portal reported that the same message about a planted bomb was also sent to the high schools “Nikola Karev”, “Josip Broz Tito”, “Rade Jovcevski-Korcagin” and “Boro Petrusevski”.