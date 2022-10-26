Senior officials of the government consciously covered up the amount of property they own and evaded responsibility, while the institutions write scarce announcements and do not take any initiative. Through a press conference, VMRO-DPMNE continues to reveal the names of the 123 party and government officials who did not submit a report or did not update it in the Anti-Corruption Commission.
The “Secret Properties” affair includes officials appointed by the Government, who have a long party history in SDS, that is, they hold several positions in the party. Complex processes in the state, as well as how state money is distributed, depending on many people involved in this affair, according to the party.
Ana Marija Pavic, who was appointed as a member of the Management Board of the Reception Center for Asylum Seekers and did not submit a report, is the coordinator of the Women’s Forum in Butel and was a candidate for councilor from the party. She has a luxury limousine Audi A5 in her own name, and the rest of the property belongs to her family. Sasa Maksimovski, president of the Committee for Approval of Investments of FITD, and with the position of head of a department in the Government of the Republic of Macedonia, who did not submit a report to the Anti-Corruption Commission, and from what we have established, he has an apartment in the Karpos neighborhood in Skopje in his name. Teddy Conevski, a member of the Committee for Approval of Investments in FITS, did not submit a report either. Conevski did not report his property, which according to our research consists of at least one apartment in Gorno Sonje, one apartment in Kisela Voda and one apartment in Centar. Conevski is also the founder of the company INTRATEL SOFT DOOEL Skopje, which he established in September of this year. And, in addition to the above, he is also an employee of a major telecommunications company. A large number of officials who held several posts before holding the last post have not updated their report even after almost a year. Such is the case with the director of the Transport Inspectorate, Gajur Rushiti, Tasko Dojcinov, state attorney for the area of Gevgelija, and Vasko Stefanov, director of the Post, Brane Petrushevski from VMRO-DPMNE revealed the new names involved in the affair today.
Comments are closed for this post.