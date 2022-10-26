Senior officials of the government consciously covered up the amount of property they own and evaded responsibility, while the institutions write scarce announcements and do not take any initiative. Through a press conference, VMRO-DPMNE continues to reveal the names of the 123 party and government officials who did not submit a report or did not update it in the Anti-Corruption Commission.

The “Secret Properties” affair includes officials appointed by the Government, who have a long party history in SDS, that is, they hold several positions in the party. Complex processes in the state, as well as how state money is distributed, depending on many people involved in this affair, according to the party.