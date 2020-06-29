Ten illegal migrants were intercepted in the area of Kumanovo near the border with Serbia, but most of them fled.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening, when a 36 year old man from Stip was found driving 10 migrants in his car toward the border. Seven of the migrants fled, and three of them, men from Yemen, Bangladesh and Syria, were detained, as was their smuggler.

Illegal migrants cross into Macedonia mainly from Greece, and then head north toward the border with Serbia, where they bide their time to cross the border, often with help from local smugglers.