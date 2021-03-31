Health Minister Venko Filipce said Wednesday that there are announcements from Greece that its borders for the Macedonian citizens will open on May 14. The travelers from Macedonia will required to present vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test.
We have frequent communication with the Greek Minister of Health, and we also talked with the Greek Minister of Tourism Theocharis. Regarding the measures, he informed me that the two borders should be opened on May 14 for the citizens of Macedonia in Dojran and Evzoni. But vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test will be mandatory. I made a commitment to see what our vaccination certificates and the list of authorized laboratories that can provide PCR tests will be like, said Filipce.
