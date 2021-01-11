The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani, in an interview with TV21 says that there is no 12-point Annex, which was mentioned by the Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Krasimir Karakachanov.

There is no 12-point Annex that Karakachanov is talking about, Osmani said in the interview.

Karakachanov spoke publicly about such an annex, saying that if Macedonia signs it has a chance to get a date for negotiations in January or February.

A day after the statement of the Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Karakachanov, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement in which it does not confirm the claims of the existence of a 12-point annex agreement that Bulgaria, according to Karakachanov, proposes to Macedonia as a condition for unblocking the European integration process.

The statement notes that Macedonia and Bulgaria often share their proposals and views in which they point out and explain their positions, and the last they say was the communication of Macedonian Foreign Minister Osmani with Bulgarian Minister Zaharieva, where it was agreed that the two sides in the coming days exchange proposals on the Action Plan.

The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski also reminded that when he was talking about the Annex to the Agreement with Bulgaria, which the Bulgarian Minister Krasimir Karakachanov talked about today, he was attacked for spreading fake news.