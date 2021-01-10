A day after the statement of the Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Karakachanov, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement in which it does not confirm the claims of the existence of a 12-point annex agreement that Bulgaria, according to Karakachanov, proposes to Macedonia as a condition for unblocking the European integration process.

Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani this week has communicated with the Foreign Minister of Bulgaria, Ekaterina Zaharieva, and agreed that the two sides in the coming days should exchange proposals involving the Action Plan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

This letter comes after yesterday’s huge interest of the public and especially the media, but it does not contain any details related to that alleged annex that Karakachanov mentioned yesterday.