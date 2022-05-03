Bulgarian journalist Aleksandar Andreev raises the issue of whether Bulgaria is a Trojan Horse of Russia in the European Union. In his remarks to the German – Bulgarian Forum in Berlin, Andreev points to the high level of sympathy for Russia in Bulgaria.

We have deeply entrenched historic, cultural and religious reasons for this. Before the Russian war against Ukraine, Putin enjoyed the support of about 50 percent of those polled in Bulgaria. That is now down to 25 percent, but it is still frighteningly high. Today, 63 percent of Bulgarians believe that it is better to be in alliance with NATO and the EU than with Russia. Still, it is a large, and hopeless gap in Bulgarian society, Andreev warns.

He points to Bulgaria’s dependence on Russian energy sources, including uranium for the Kozloduj nuclear plant, and the large numbers of Russians visiting Bulgaria and owning property there.