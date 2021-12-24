A month after the deadly Besa bus disaster, Bulgarian authorities have fully normalized traffic on the section of the Struma highway. The protective fencing at the site of the disaster where 45 passengers and drivers were killed has now been replaced. A memorial wreath is laid at the site.

The bus, carrying passengers who were returning from a long weekend trip to Istanbul, crashed into the fence securing a rest-stop area, and quickly burst into flames, with only seven passengers managing to escape. The cause of the disaster, and especially the reason why the bus burnt so quickly, still hasn’t been released.