Bulgarian nationalist politician Angel Dzhambazhki called for protests in Blagoevgrad tomorrow, where the Macedonian organization OMO Ilinden – Pirin will open its first cultural club. Dzhmabazhki, best know for his recent Nazi salute at the European Parliament, which he is a member of, said that Bulgaria must “bring down Macedonianism, an ideology instituted by pro-Serbian people from Skopje”.

Bulgarian national interests must be preserved. Every true Bulgarian must come to Blagoevgrad, in front of the monument of Georgie Nikolov Delcev, so that we protect our future, present and our past together, he added.

Macedonian opposition leaders, including VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, will attend the opening of the club.