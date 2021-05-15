The Ss. Cyril and Methodius University from the Bulgarian city of Veliko Trnovo will open a branch in Macedonia, through the International Slavic University in Sveti Nikole.

Rector Hristo Bondzolov told Bulgarian media that he was informed about the approval directly by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. “He assured me that the Government will formally make the decision next week. We will work to renew destroyed bridges”, Bondzolov said.

Zaev is hard pressed by Bulgaria to make concessions on issues of national identity and history, and to allow greater Bulgarian business and cultural presence in Macedonia.