The Chinese Defense Ministry is delivering a donation of 100,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine to Macedonia today. The donation comes after the visit by Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe last month.

This is the second major delivery of Sinopharm vaccines, which are now the backbone of the vaccination effort in Macedonia. Macedonia expects a delivery of 500,000 Sinovac doses later in the month.

Additionally, 38,400 doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccine were delivered yesterday through the Covax mechanism. These vaccines are only given to citizens over 60.