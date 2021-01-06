Macedonia will be the last in the region to receive coronavirus vaccines, the bulk of them expected to arrive by the end of 2021, when we will achieve collective immunity, said opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski in his Netpress interview, in which he accused the Zaev led Government of badly failing to fight back against the epidemic.

The Government took 900 million EUR in debt and what did it do with the money? Did it at least repair some hospital? We see how in Serbia they have two purpose built new hospitals. What did we do? The way things are going by the time we receive the vaccines we will have collective immunity, Mickoski said.